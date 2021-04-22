FY2021 Earnings Estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Issued By Truist Securiti

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.71 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.61. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Shares of PG stock opened at $136.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.31. The stock has a market cap of $336.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 73,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 125,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 218,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 36,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $868,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 534,675 shares of company stock worth $68,687,622. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

