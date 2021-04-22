FY2021 EPS Estimates for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Lowered by Analyst

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for American Equity Investment Life in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.70. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $521.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $31.48 on Thursday. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $719,463.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,635. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,190,000 after buying an additional 225,027 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

