FY2021 EPS Estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) Boosted by Cormark

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.58. Cormark has a “Tender” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$533.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$384.00 million.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

CF opened at C$12.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04. Canaccord Genuity Group has a twelve month low of C$4.66 and a twelve month high of C$13.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This is a boost from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.36%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

