FY2021 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.37 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.56. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

NYSE:C opened at $70.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $76.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,033,000 after purchasing an additional 116,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,647 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.