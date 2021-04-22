FY2021 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Lifted by Analyst

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.75 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.82. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

Shares of MS opened at $79.25 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $86.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.36. The stock has a market cap of $148.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,042 shares of company stock valued at $20,060,476 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

