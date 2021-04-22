FY2021 EPS Estimates for Valvoline Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Valvoline in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valvoline’s FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

VVV has been the subject of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Valvoline stock opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $28.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 330.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.