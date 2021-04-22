FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Hexcel Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Hexcel in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.14.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.59.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $64.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 16.7% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 218,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 31,308 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter valued at about $17,010,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

