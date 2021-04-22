FY2022 EPS Estimates for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Increased by Analyst

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of NuStar Energy in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

NS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

NS stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $386.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

In other NuStar Energy news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 378,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 48,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,232,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after buying an additional 359,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

