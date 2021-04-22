FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $9.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.02. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $361.00 target price on the stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.88.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $322.63 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $186.01 and a 12-month high of $351.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 107.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 52,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,157,000 after purchasing an additional 27,031 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 42.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 37,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $309,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 614.0% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

