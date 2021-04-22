G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $370,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will announce sales of $370,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $590,000.00. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $18.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.28 million to $22.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $69.88 million, with estimates ranging from $59.53 million to $85.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million.

GTHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $260,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 11,040 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $388,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,040 shares of company stock worth $1,532,808. Company insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 4,437.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.