Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Buys New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.74.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $744.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $670.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $642.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.61 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $714.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,494.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

