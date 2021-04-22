Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $565,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after buying an additional 496,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,050,000 after buying an additional 110,617 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,020,133,000 after buying an additional 114,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total value of $1,498,626.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,521,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. Insiders sold a total of 44,558 shares of company stock valued at $11,992,586 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Shares of ACN opened at $290.72 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $291.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.24 and its 200 day moving average is $252.84. The stock has a market cap of $184.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

