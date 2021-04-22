Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases Shares of 4,891 Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.47. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $43.65.

