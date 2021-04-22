Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Head to Head Review

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

83.8% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.15 billion 9.30 $390.88 million $3.44 13.39 Blackstone Mortgage Trust $424.18 million 11.24 $305.57 million $2.46 13.18

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Blackstone Mortgage Trust. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaming and Leisure Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties 39.46% 21.46% 5.20% Blackstone Mortgage Trust 18.98% 8.44% 1.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gaming and Leisure Properties and Blackstone Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties 0 0 13 1 3.07 Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 4 3 0 2.43

Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus price target of $45.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.67%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.03%. Given Gaming and Leisure Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Gaming and Leisure Properties is more favorable than Blackstone Mortgage Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 75.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 100.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Blackstone Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats Blackstone Mortgage Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.