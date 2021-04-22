Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.40

Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 2757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gazit Globe in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Gazit Globe alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Gazit Globe Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)

Gazit Globe, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Gazit Globe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazit Globe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.