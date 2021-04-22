Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on GBERY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Geberit in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS GBERY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.36. 1,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.79. Geberit has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $67.66.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

