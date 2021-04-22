Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $162.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gecina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gecina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

GECFF opened at $144.61 on Tuesday. Gecina has a 1-year low of $112.02 and a 1-year high of $159.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.32.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

