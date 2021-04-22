Geeq (GEEQ) Price Tops $1.42

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 22nd. During the last week, Geeq has traded down 25% against the dollar. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00002597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a total market cap of $12.42 million and $503,191.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Geeq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00073130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00020257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.19 or 0.00739518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00096158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,517.28 or 0.08264992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00050855 BTC.

About Geeq

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.