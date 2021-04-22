Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $125.83 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $125.83 million and approximately $10.24 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00070418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00020198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00096029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.64 or 0.00724438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,665.20 or 0.08456701 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00050548 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar (CRYPTO:GUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 126,617,825 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

