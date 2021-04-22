Gemmer Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

SPYX stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.96. The company had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,093. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.79. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $103.61.

