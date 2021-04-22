Gemmer Asset Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 18,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.15. The company had a trading volume of 32,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,937. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.44. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $98.27 and a 52 week high of $145.88.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.