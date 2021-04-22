Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 234,786 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,786 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

Shares of TOTL stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $48.46. 979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,880. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.01.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.