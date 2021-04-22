General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 28,493 shares.The stock last traded at $41.73 and had previously closed at $41.64.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.33.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in General American Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General American Investors by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in General American Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company Profile (NYSE:GAM)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

