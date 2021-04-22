Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Trading 3.6% Higher

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.91 and last traded at $29.88. 21,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 679,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.85.

Several research firms recently commented on GBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Generation Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.68.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 74,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $1,938,342.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Kerr sold 14,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $423,426.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 340,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,556.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 299,849 shares of company stock valued at $8,220,717.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Generation Bio by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,394,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,575,000 after purchasing an additional 73,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Generation Bio by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,901,000 after purchasing an additional 665,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Generation Bio by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,086,000 after purchasing an additional 252,436 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Generation Bio by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 521,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Generation Bio by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generation Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.