Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GMAB. Truist lifted their price target on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Danske upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $44.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $327.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.86 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

