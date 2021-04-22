Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. Getty Realty reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.49 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

NYSE GTY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,233. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 90.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

