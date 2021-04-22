GHOST (GHOST) Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. GHOST has a total market capitalization of $5.06 million and approximately $378,306.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GHOST has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One GHOST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000637 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GHOST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00070883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00020124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.48 or 0.00719324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00094317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,142.18 or 0.07935383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00049306 BTC.

GHOST Profile

GHOST (GHOST) is a coin. GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 coins. GHOST’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GHOST is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

GHOST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GHOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GHOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.