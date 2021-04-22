Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Buys 21,786 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 2.8% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,160 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 149,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $43.16. The stock had a trading volume of 422,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,755,422. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $178.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.26.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

