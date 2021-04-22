Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Purchases 15,818 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,818 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises approximately 2.7% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,656,000 after purchasing an additional 416,010 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,235,000 after purchasing an additional 360,480 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,798,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,341,000 after purchasing an additional 260,104 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 555,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after buying an additional 246,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,432,000 after buying an additional 244,805 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $46.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,229. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average of $42.24. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

