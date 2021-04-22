Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,243,469. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average is $36.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.