Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Takes $504,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 33.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 8.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.30.

MCD traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $233.47. The stock had a trading volume of 34,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,388. The stock has a market cap of $174.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $234.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.65 and a 200-day moving average of $216.94.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.