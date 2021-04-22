Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its price objective reduced by analysts at CIBC from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Desjardins cut Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Shares of GBNXF stock opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.87. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 24.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.46.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

