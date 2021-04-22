GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $37,343,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 66,050 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,179,000 after buying an additional 300,377 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth about $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

NYSE:GSK opened at $38.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.55. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.