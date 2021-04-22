Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 290.20 ($3.79).

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Glencore to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of LON GLEN traded up GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 292.50 ($3.82). 21,743,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,563,762. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130.32 ($1.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 329.26 ($4.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of £38.97 billion and a PE ratio of -28.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 288.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 243.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

