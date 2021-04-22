Glitch Market Capitalization Tops $38.65 Million (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Glitch coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001033 BTC on exchanges. Glitch has a market capitalization of $38.65 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Glitch has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00065658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.49 or 0.00283182 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004363 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00027284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.82 or 0.01046849 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.91 or 0.00691887 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,535.81 or 0.99319916 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch launched on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 68,138,231 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Glitch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Glitch using one of the exchanges listed above.

