Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:GL traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.11. 538,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globe Life has a one year low of $62.75 and a one year high of $105.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $316,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $316,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $1,253,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,211,840.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,150 shares of company stock valued at $11,921,669. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

