GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) dropped 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.56 and last traded at C$2.61. Approximately 240,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 650,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.80.

GGD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on GoGold Resources from C$3.10 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Pi Financial set a C$3.75 price target on GoGold Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.41. The stock has a market cap of C$699.11 million and a PE ratio of 10.57.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$18.35 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoGold Resources Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

GoGold Resources Company Profile (TSE:GGD)

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

