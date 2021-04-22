Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s stock price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $8.06. 6,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 786,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $168.71 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 388.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 165,877 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 453.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 44,424 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.