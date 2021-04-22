Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Trading Down 3.8%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares traded down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $8.06. 6,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 786,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.83.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $168.71 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 339,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 211,589 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,392,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $802,000. 12.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

