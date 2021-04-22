Golden Ocean Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 4,728 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 972% compared to the average daily volume of 441 call options.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Golden Ocean Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at $16,392,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 233.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 974,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 681,746 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 339,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 211,589 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,358,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOGL opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.83.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $168.71 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

