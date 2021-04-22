GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 4.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 332,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3,845.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,099,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

SIRI stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

