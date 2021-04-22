GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,767 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CMG Global Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,478 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 20,164 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 31,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 674,111 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 190,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $717,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.07.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

