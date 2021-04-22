GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $37,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.22.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $150.82 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.31, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.23 and a 200-day moving average of $140.87.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,333,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

