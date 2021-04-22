GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $123,524.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,107. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEM opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.91.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

