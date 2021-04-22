GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IHS Markit from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

IHS Markit stock opened at $105.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.38. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $105.47.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,429,746.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Insiders have sold 127,977 shares of company stock valued at $11,705,914 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.