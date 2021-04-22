GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes $43,000 Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Insulet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Insulet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $285.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 648.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.97. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $164.40 and a 52-week high of $298.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.