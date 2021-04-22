GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

Shares of PSJ stock opened at $163.04 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 52 week low of $94.76 and a 52 week high of $187.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.66 and a 200-day moving average of $153.20.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

