Graco (NYSE:GGG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Graco (NYSE:GGG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Graco stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.08 and its 200 day moving average is $69.63. Graco has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Graco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

In other news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at $43,233,300.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

