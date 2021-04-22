Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Shares of LOPE opened at $111.11 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $115.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $238.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.14 million. Analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total transaction of $1,086,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,736.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $240,636.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,453.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

