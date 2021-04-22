Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,258.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $65,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,818 shares of company stock worth $1,080,652. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,997,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,814,000 after purchasing an additional 358,912 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,302,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,495,000 after buying an additional 712,698 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,176,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,661,000 after acquiring an additional 81,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,568,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,657,000 after acquiring an additional 31,791 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,320,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 237,157 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

